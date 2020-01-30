Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $148,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

