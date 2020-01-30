Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $201,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after buying an additional 1,843,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $26,401,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 213.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 205,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 969.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 105,839 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

