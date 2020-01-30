Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 221,774 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,179,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 579.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,878 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $18,192,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $192.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

