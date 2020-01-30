Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

