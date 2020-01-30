Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $96.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

