Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,954 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 118.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

