Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $164.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 156.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $165.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

