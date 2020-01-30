Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 446,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,998.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.