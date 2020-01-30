Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.37 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 53,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Metlife by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 253,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Metlife by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Metlife by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 42,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

