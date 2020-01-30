Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $490.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $288.00 and a 52-week high of $517.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.20.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.18.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

