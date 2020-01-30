Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 28,670 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 198,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,571,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 219.08, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

