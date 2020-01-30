Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

