DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.21 ($40.94).

Shares of ETR:DWS traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €35.35 ($41.10). The stock had a trading volume of 193,143 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 12-month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.08 and its 200-day moving average is €29.56.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

