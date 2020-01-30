DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 17.9% in January

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 463,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. DXP Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXPE. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $993,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.