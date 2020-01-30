Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $542.2 million to $543.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.42 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

Shares of DT traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

