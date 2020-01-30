DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 8,150,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth $6,261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 682.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

