Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.59

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and traded as low as $3.46. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 16,051 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 53,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $130,494.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares in the company, valued at $375,494.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 457,263 shares of company stock worth $1,556,414. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.