Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,049,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,616,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK remained flat at $$6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,291. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.14. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

