Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,041 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 2,840,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,442. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

