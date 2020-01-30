Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 80,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 220,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.33. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,616. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

