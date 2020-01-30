Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the quarter. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd accounts for approximately 1.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRK. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,560,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,767,000 after purchasing an additional 246,292 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 793,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 816,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 36,194 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $487,533.18.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

