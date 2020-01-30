Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $787,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 267,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,891,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

