Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 511,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,271,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.