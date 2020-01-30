Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SCHD traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

