Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

EW stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,378. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.27.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,140,879. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.