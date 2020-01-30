Efficient Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,668 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 295,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,425. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.31.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.