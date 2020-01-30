EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $941,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $325.71. The company had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,046. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $265.85 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

