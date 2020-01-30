EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,579.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.86. 21,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.