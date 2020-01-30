eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

EHTH traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $118.50. 714,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,222. eHealth has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $13,545,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,796,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of eHealth by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.