Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 12,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,437,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. 3,965,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,277. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.