Elastic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,687 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,699% compared to the typical daily volume of 872 call options.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,286,243.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 503,993 shares in the company, valued at $38,338,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,431 shares of company stock worth $10,949,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Elastic by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 634,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 491,848 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $65.30. 16,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,130. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -32.72.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

