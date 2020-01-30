Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Elbit Imaging Ltd (OTCMKTS:EMITF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.07. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases.

