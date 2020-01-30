Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESLT. ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.18. 958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

