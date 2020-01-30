electrumdark Hits Market Cap of $18,583.00 (ELD)

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, electrumdark has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One electrumdark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and OOOBTC. electrumdark has a total market capitalization of $18,583.00 and $335.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get electrumdark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

electrumdark Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark . electrumdark’s official website is electrumdark.com . The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling electrumdark

electrumdark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade electrumdark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy electrumdark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for electrumdark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for electrumdark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.