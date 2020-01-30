Ellerston Global Investments (ASX:EGI) Shares Down 0.8%

Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.20 ($0.85) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), approximately 195,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.21 ($0.86).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Ellerston Global Investments Company Profile (ASX:EGI)

Ellerston Global Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ellerston Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellerston Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.