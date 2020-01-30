Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.43

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $18.70. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

About Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It accepts demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement and NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.