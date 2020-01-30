Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,616 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $109.98 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

