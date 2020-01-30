Empirical Finance LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $230.42 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $820,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,429 shares of company stock worth $45,879,685 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

