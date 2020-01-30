Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,461. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERII. ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

ERII stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 93,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $571.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 4.20. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

