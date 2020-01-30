Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.19) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENGI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.47 ($19.15).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock opened at €15.69 ($18.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.35. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.