Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.77 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 582,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

