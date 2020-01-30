Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.77 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 582,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
