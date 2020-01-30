Enquest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.35

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.35 and traded as high as $25.24. Enquest shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 4,544,980 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Enquest to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enquest to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85.

In other Enquest news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 156,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £28,213.92 ($37,113.81).

About Enquest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

