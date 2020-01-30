Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 1,190 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,051.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,696,000 after purchasing an additional 157,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 234,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $114.17. 1,600,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,950. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $1,980,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,989,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

