Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.37. 492,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

