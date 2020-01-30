Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $14.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,442.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,398.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,273.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.