Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 142,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,278,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

