Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases 601 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.90. 18,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.69. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

