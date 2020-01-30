Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases 623 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 451,066 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 233,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,457. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.