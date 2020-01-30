Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,291 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 117.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NYSE F traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 17,852,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,380,740. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

