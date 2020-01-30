Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 391,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 6,201,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,939. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

